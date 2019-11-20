10 Worst Toys for the Holiday Season!

The annual list for ‘The Top 10 Worst Toys of the 2019 Holiday Season.’ World Against Toys Causing Harm, or W.A.T.C.H., has released its annual list saying that many of the toys are choking hazards and can cause eye injuries, while others have inadequate warning labels.

According to PhiladelphiaCBS, W.A.T.C.H. Director James Swartz said, “Deaths and injuries over the years because so-called toys like this have been mistaken for the real thing. The group also says if you buy a toy online, remember you don’t get to inspect it ahead of time.

Here is the list of the 10 worst toys:

The Nerf Ultra One Gun Spike The Fine Motor Hedgehog Bunchems Bunch’N Build The Yeti Teddy Bear Nickelodeon Frozen Treats Slime Anstoy Electronic Toy Gun Diecast School Bus The Pogo Trick Board The Power Rangers Electronic Cheetah Claw The Viga Pull Along Caterpillar

