CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

10 Worst Toys for the Holiday Season!

Dreamtoys 2019

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

The annual list for ‘The Top 10 Worst Toys of the 2019 Holiday Season.’ World Against Toys Causing Harm, or W.A.T.C.H., has released its annual list saying that many of the toys are choking hazards and can cause eye injuries, while others have inadequate warning labels.

Dreamtoys 2019

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

According to PhiladelphiaCBS, W.A.T.C.H. Director James Swartz said, “Deaths and injuries over the years because so-called toys like this have been mistaken for the real thing. The group also says if you buy a toy online, remember you don’t get to inspect it ahead of time.

Here is the list of the 10 worst toys:

  1. The Nerf Ultra One Gun
  2. Spike The Fine Motor Hedgehog
  3. Bunchems Bunch’N Build
  4. The Yeti Teddy Bear
  5. Nickelodeon Frozen Treats Slime
  6. Anstoy Electronic Toy Gun
  7. Diecast School Bus
  8. The Pogo Trick Board
  9. The Power Rangers Electronic Cheetah Claw
  10. The Viga Pull Along Caterpillar

For more on the “worst toys,” click here.

10 Worst Toys for the Holiday Season!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 3 weeks ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 3 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close