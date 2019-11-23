CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Former Ohio Governor John Kasich Reportedly in the Running for OSU President

First In The Nation Republican Leadership Summit Held In New Hampshire

Source: Darren McCollester / Getty

The Ohio State University has delivered a one-two punch in terms of news regarding the school’s president.

First, current President Michael Drake has announced he will be retiring after the 2019-2020 academic year concludes.  Now, there are multiple sources reporting on the possibility of former Ohio Governor John Kasich taking over for Drake at OSU.

That has taken both the university and state by surprise since Kasich has not had any experience with “running an academic institution” before.

Still, it could work since he was Governor for two terms from 2011 until earlier this year when Mike DeWine took over for him.

So what does both Kasich and OSU have to say about this report?

Here is what WCMH NBC 4 Columbus and WJW Fox 8 Cleveland has from both parties:

A spokesman for Kasich would not comment to confirm or deny the speculation. A spokesman for the university said they will not comment on any rumors concerning the presidential search.

In other words, no one is commenting right now.

Could Kasich end up the next OSU President?

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WCMH NBC 4 Columbus and WJW Fox 8 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of John Lamparski and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Darren McCollester and Getty Images

First and Second Video Courtesy of YouTube and WCMH NBC 4 Columbus

LOCAL NEWS: Former Ohio Governor John Kasich Reportedly in the Running for OSU President  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

