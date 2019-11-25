CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

BROWNS: Fans Got to “Whack” a Mason Rudolph Piñata at Muni Lot Before Game

NFL: NOV 24 Steelers at Bengals

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Muni Lot is a popular destination for tailgating before a Cleveland Browns game.  It’s also a safe haven for the team’s fans.

Even though they were getting ready for the Brownies to take to the field against the Miami Dolphins, the big fight toward the end of the Nov. 14 match-up against the Pittsburgh Steelers continued to be on everyone’s mind.

One person in particular was Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, who ended up receiving a fine for his involvement in that fight, while the player who hit him with a Steelers helmet, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, was suspended for the rest of the season.

Upset that Rudolph got off extremely light in his punishment, despite video showing the QB going after Garrett first and allegedly calling him a “racial slur,” fans found a unique way to vent their frustration over “Helmetgate.”

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

But while Rudolph’s punishment may be final, tailgaters in the Muni Lot were still taking out their frustrations before Sunday’s game: Multiple videos posted on social media showed fans attempting to hit a piñata designed to look like Rudolph. As an added tough, the “whacking” tool was a Steelers helmet.

It’s safe to say that the Browns-Steelers rivalry is back!

The next match-up between the two teams is on Dec. 1 at 1 p.m. in Pittsburgh.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Michael Hickey and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Icon Sportswire and Getty Images

Video and Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and WKYC 3News Cleveland

Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls

Inaugural Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls

8 photos Launch gallery

Inaugural Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls

Continue reading Inaugural Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls

Inaugural Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls

Netflix’s All-American Actress Bre-Z, comes to Cleveland for Inaugural Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls…Co-Hosted by 93FM’s Own, Kenya Brown

BROWNS: Fans Got to “Whack” a Mason Rudolph Piñata at Muni Lot Before Game  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 3 weeks ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 3 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 5 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close