BROWNS: Fans Got to “Whack” a Mason Rudolph Piñata at Muni Lot Before Game

The Muni Lot is a popular destination for tailgating before a Cleveland Browns game. It’s also a safe haven for the team’s fans.

Even though they were getting ready for the Brownies to take to the field against the Miami Dolphins, the big fight toward the end of the Nov. 14 match-up against the Pittsburgh Steelers continued to be on everyone’s mind.

One person in particular was Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, who ended up receiving a fine for his involvement in that fight, while the player who hit him with a Steelers helmet, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, was suspended for the rest of the season.

Upset that Rudolph got off extremely light in his punishment, despite video showing the QB going after Garrett first and allegedly calling him a “racial slur,” fans found a unique way to vent their frustration over “Helmetgate.”

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

But while Rudolph’s punishment may be final, tailgaters in the Muni Lot were still taking out their frustrations before Sunday’s game: Multiple videos posted on social media showed fans attempting to hit a piñata designed to look like Rudolph. As an added tough, the “whacking” tool was a Steelers helmet.

It’s safe to say that the Browns-Steelers rivalry is back!

The next match-up between the two teams is on Dec. 1 at 1 p.m. in Pittsburgh.

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Michael Hickey and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Icon Sportswire and Getty Images

Video and Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and WKYC 3News Cleveland

