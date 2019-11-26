CLOSE
Trump Donates Portion of Salary to Fight Opioid Crisis

President Trump is taking the opioid crisis personally. The POTUS has donated his third-quarter salary to assist in tackling the epidemic.

According to NBC4i.com, White House officials say Trump has given the $100,000 he would be paid in the third quarter to the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Health, which oversees federal public health offices and programs, including the surgeon general’s office. The funds are being particularly  earmarked “to continue the ongoing fight against the opioid crisis.” The site added that Trump is required to be paid, but he has pledged to donate his salary while in office to worthy causes and the misuse of opioids is an administration priority.

Trump donated his second-quarter salary to the surgeon general’s office.

 

Trump Donates Portion of Salary to Fight Opioid Crisis  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

