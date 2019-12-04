CLOSE
OHIO: Police Search For 13-Year-Old Attempted Murder Suspect!

 

The Whitehall Division of Police is currently undergoing a manhunt, looking to find their 13-year-old suspect! The young man in question is wanted and facing charges for wanted for attempted murder.

According to officers, police responded to a report of a shooting that occurred about a quarter after 5 p.m. Monday evening. The incident took place along the 800 block of South Hamilton Road in Whitehall.

Once on scene, authorities discovered the victim, a 21-year-old man, who was shot multiple times. He was rushed to an area hospital in stable condition.

Whitehall police officers have identified the suspected shooter as, 13-year-old Gregorio Canchola. Detectives on the case say the victim and Canchola are acquaintances who allegedly had a disagreement. This disagreement unfortunately ended with the shooting, and now they are investigating further into reasons behind the disagreement and where Canchola may have fled to.

Gregorio Canchola has been charged with attempted murder and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Local police are considering the child to be armed and dangerous. He is approximately 5’8″ and weighs 190 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Whitehall police at 614-237-6333.

Source: NBC4i 

OHIO: Police Search For 13-Year-Old Attempted Murder Suspect!  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

