Alicia Keys Has New Music And A New Book On The Way

New Year New Music! Alicia Keys is ready to give us new music and a new book!
She announced that her album will be released in 2020 titled A.L.I.C.I.A Keys and for her book she says, “ it’s the best therapy I ever had.
I ended up being able to see the moments that things shifted.”
Couples We Love: Alicia Keys And Swizz Beatz Make Love And Music
Source: aliciakeys.com
