Alicia Keys Has New Music And A New Book On The Way

New Year New Music! Alicia Keys is ready to give us new music and a new book!

She announced that her album will be released in 2020 titled A.L.I.C.I.A Keys and for her book she says, “ it’s the best therapy I ever had.

I ended up being able to see the moments that things shifted.”

