CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

Alicia Keys Has New Music And A New Book On The Way

Alicia Keys

Source: RCA Records

New Year New Music! Alicia Keys is ready to give us new music and a new book!

She announced that her album will be released in 2020 titled A.L.I.C.I.A Keys and for her book she says, “ it’s the best therapy I ever had.

I ended up being able to see the moments that things shifted.”

Alicia Keys Will Host The Grammys For The Second Year In A Row

Couples We Love: Alicia Keys And Swizz Beatz Make Love And Music

12 photos Launch gallery

Couples We Love: Alicia Keys And Swizz Beatz Make Love And Music

Continue reading Couples We Love: Alicia Keys And Swizz Beatz Make Love And Music

Couples We Love: Alicia Keys And Swizz Beatz Make Love And Music

Happy Anniversary to the couple!

Source: aliciakeys.com

Alicia Keys Has New Music And A New Book On The Way  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 1 month ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 3 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 5 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close