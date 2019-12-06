Michelle Williams: Tells About Her Mental Health While On The Mask Singer

Michelle Williams opens up about her mental health while on the show Mask Singer.

Check out a few excerpts via People:

Why was The Masked Singer the right choice for your return to the spotlight?

In my time away, I didn’t have to be on. I didn’t have to sit in the hair and makeup chair and turn into this entertainer. [With Masked Singer] I just felt like I was literally going onto the set, nobody knows it’s me and having a blast just being me. That’s what I will take into every situation is to be me, and whoever’s for me, you’re going to be there for me. Opportunities will be there for me being me. (LoveBScott)

