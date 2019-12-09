CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Walmart has an in house Black barbershop for the first time!

Walmart

Source: Walmart / Walmart

It’s hard to go into Walmart and just get what you came for and leave, sometimes it seems like a 15 minute trip turns to a 45 minute adventure. Well according to sources at blackenterprise.com, in the Charlotte, NC area an entrepreneur found a way to keep some of the customers inside Walmart and looking their best.

Shaun “Lucky” Corbett, and exfelon who has changed his life around, has found a way to help others and generate income. The barbershop is called, “Da Lucky Spot” Barbershop, it is the first African American owned Barbershop in a Walmart, and the owner Corbett says he wants to open a location around country in every major inner city. Click here for full details.

Charlotte , cincinnati , dj ty lyles , walmart

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 1 month ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 3 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 5 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close