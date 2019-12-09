Walmart has an in house Black barbershop for the first time!

It’s hard to go into Walmart and just get what you came for and leave, sometimes it seems like a 15 minute trip turns to a 45 minute adventure. Well according to sources at blackenterprise.com, in the Charlotte, NC area an entrepreneur found a way to keep some of the customers inside Walmart and looking their best.

Shaun “Lucky” Corbett, and exfelon who has changed his life around, has found a way to help others and generate income. The barbershop is called, “Da Lucky Spot” Barbershop, it is the first African American owned Barbershop in a Walmart, and the owner Corbett says he wants to open a location around country in every major inner city. Click here for full details.

