Who doesn’t (other than crazed Trump supporters) just love them some Maxine Waters? From her call to impeach y’all’s president to her ability to reclaim her time and snatch every wig off of those Republicans, the California Congresswoman is the epitome of strength, power, and humor.

Of course, us Black women adore every bit of the 81-year-old. So why not gift that Auntie Maxine energy to the sistas in your life with these perfect holiday gifts.

Go ahead, and reclaim your Christmas:

1.) Saint Maxine Waters Prayer Candle ($15.00, EternalFlame via Etsy)

2.) “Impeach 45” 11oz. Mug ($12.99, King Customs via Etsy)

3.) Maxine Waters Digital Download Art ($5.40, Fanma Famn via Etsy)

4.) Notorious Maxine Slim Fit T-Shirt ($17.36, RedBubble.com, comes in 17 colors)

5.) Maxine Waters Pattern Clock ($30.30 via popdesigner)

6.) “Take it to the Maxine” Accessory Pouch ($14.00, Girlie Mugs via Etsy)

7.) Maxine Waters Christmas Ornament ($15.00, TacoExpressions via Etsy)

Ok, get to shopping y’all!

Reclaim Your Christmas With These Perfect Maxine Waters Gifts! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Written By: Kellee Terrell Posted 4 hours ago

