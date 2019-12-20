Why Andre 3000 Hasn’t Released Any New Music…

Outkast fans have been waiting patiently for years for the group to release a new album or either get a new solo effort from Andre 3000. It looks like the wait goes on because Andre has no plans to release any music anytime soon.

In a new interview on Rick Rubin‘s Broken Record podcast, Andre 3000 revealed the real reason why he hasn’t released any new music in years. Andre said, “I haven’t been making much music, man. My focus is not there, my confidence is not there. I tinker. I tinker a lot. Like I would just go to a piano and sit my iPhone down and just record what I’m doing, move my fingers around and whatever happens. But I haven’t been motivated to do a serious project. I’d like to, but it’s just not coming. In my own self, I’m trying to figure out where do I sit? I don’t even know what I am. And I’m nothing, maybe I’m not supposed to be anything. Maybe my history is kind of handicapping in a way. And so I’m just trying to find out what makes me feel the best right now, and what makes me feel the best is when I do these random kind of instrumental kind of things. They make me feel the most rebellious.”

I mean, he does make a lot of sense. If the creative juices aren’t flowing then we totally understand why he put a pause on creating a new project. We still are hopeful though.

