SPORTS: Cleveland Browns Present Their 2020 Opponents List

NFL: DEC 29 Browns at Bengals

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Fresh off their firing of one-and-done head coach Freddie Kitchens, the Cleveland Browns have unveiled a list of they will be playing against in 2020.

First of all, don’t expect any rematches against the New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills, Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Miami Dolphins, or the San Francisco 49ers.  None of those teams will be playing against the Browns next year.   By the way, out of those seven teams, the Brownies were only able to beat out the Bills and Dolphins.

Instead, the team will be facing off against the Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles, Oakland Raiders, Washington Redskins, Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Coming back for another round next season are the Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans, and the New York Jets.

It will be the sixth straight season for the Browns and Jets facing off against each other.

The full schedule for the regular 2020 NFL season won’t be unveiled until April.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

Meanwhile, a road game against the Dallas Cowboys means that Cleveland — which despite its 6-10 record, will still have plenty of national appeal — could be playing on Thanksgiving Day for the first time since the Browns faced the Detroit Lions in 1989.

Still, that doesn’t mean the Browns will have as much national television exposure as they did in 2019.  Here’s what 3News had to say:

And while Cleveland likely won’t find itself featured nationally as often as it was in 2019, opponents like the Philadelphia Eagles and the Houston Texans stand out as potential primetime opponents.

Let’s just hope that 2020 turns out much better than 2019…depending on who the team brings in as head coach.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Icon Sportswire and Getty Images

Post and Third Picture Courtesy of Facebook

SPORTS: Cleveland Browns Present Their 2020 Opponents List  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

