Kanye West celebrated a year of his Sunday Service gospel events over the weekend on Los Angeles’ Skid Row.

The rapper held the first anniversary of the weekly music and praise concerts in one of the poorest areas of the city, and took the mic to talk about widespread homelessness, claiming he had a “vision” for a solution to the problem.

“I definitely saw a strong, compelling vision with the homeless problem and I know that we can find a solution, a worldwide solution,”

West also added:

“We had no idea that we were gonna be here on the 52nd week… Thank God. This thing saved my life. This thing was an alternative to opioids, this thing was an alternative to pornography.”

Kanye West Celebrates First Anniversary Of Sunday Service With Homeless was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Written By: Kenny Kixx Posted 21 hours ago

