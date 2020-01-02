CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

John Boyega Expertly Trolls ‘Star Wars’ Fans Who Ship Kylo And Rey

It seems like he's been waiting to do this for a while

''Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker'' European Film Premiere In London

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

John Boyega Gives His Two Cents On This Star Wars Love Story

The Rise Of Skywalker hit theaters on December 20th, completing the most recent Star Wars trilogy.

With the latest film in theaters, it’s only right that fans have taken to the internet to talk about theories, hits, misses, and everything related to the film–but fans of the franchise aren’t the only ones putting in their two cents on how the movie turned out. John Boyega, who plays the character Finn, also had something to say about a controversial storyline from the trilogy.

**SPOILER ALERT: If you haven’t seen The Rise Of Skywalker and don’t want to know about anything that happens in the film, stop reading here!**

In this film, two characters who have been teasing a romance throughout the trilogy–Kylo Ren (played by Adam Driver) and Rey (played by Daisy Ridley)–finally ended up kissing. This was a huge moment for viewers who have been waiting for this romance to develop for so long, but shortly after their kiss, Kylo died.

While some fans are upset over such a bittersweet ending, others are happy for Boyega’s character Finn, who was also believed to have had romantic feelings for Rey.

This is also significant because of the backlash Boyega has received over the years for being in the Star Wars movies in the first place. Many fans believe that the only reason certain viewers were rooting for a romance between Driver and Ridley’s characters is because they were opposed to the alternative: an interracial relationship between Boyega and Ridley.

So, after years of backlash and dealing with the racism surrounding his role, Boyega decided to troll those Star Wars fans who really didn’t want to see him with Rey.

The actor tweeted out 4 photos of Kylo and Rey from the films, writing, “Star Wars romance.” The photos show Kyloe and Rey fighting, which clearly depicts how unhealthy of a relationship these two really had.

This set off a storm of tweets from fans angry about him making fun of their relationship, while others were on board with making fun of what many see as an abusive relationship.

He had a lot of fun replying to all of these Star Wars fans, showcasing the fact that he’s not taking himself too seriously.

It’s good to see John Boyega having some fun at the expense of fans who’ve been giving him trouble for years now.

John Boyega Expertly Trolls ‘Star Wars’ Fans Who Ship Kylo And Rey  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Urban One Honors Air Date With Ford
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 4 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 6 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close