CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Columbus House Fire Suspected To Cover Homicide Of Family

The youngest victim in the house fire was 2-years-old.

More awful details are coming forward since the house fire in Southeast Columbus went public.

According to 10TV, the bodies of 42-year-old Gary Morris, 33-year-old Nerissa Distin, and their 2-year-old daughter Serina Morris were found inside a home that exploded Wednesday night. The house was located in 3300 block of Retriever Road.

Neighbors told investigators that they heard “two loud booms,” and immediately saw flames and smoke coming from the house.

When I came out me and my mom saw big old flames and we took off running trying to hurry up. There was nothing we could do,” said Donovan Britford. “It looks like somebody threw a grenade. Big old smokes in the air. Big old flames.

Neighbors called 9-1-1 and knocked on the door but nobody answered. Once Columbus Fire Division was able to put out the fire, it was apparent there were no survivors.

Columbus Police suggest that one of the deaths was not related to the fire. Police have not offered any more details on the ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about the investigation please call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS.

Columbus House Fire Suspected To Cover Homicide Of Family  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Urban One Honors Air Date With Ford
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 4 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 6 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close