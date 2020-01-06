CLOSE
No New Year’s resolutions for Serena. “I always say it’s about the lifestyle”

We are just a few days into the new year and everyone seems to be starting their New Year’s resolutions, and setting the goals they plan to accomplish 3, 6 and 12 months from now. However, tennis megastar Serena Williams says in so many words that she is just not interested. In an interview with  Vogue, Serena Williams revealed that she just does not believe in New Year’s resolutions. Why? She simply says, “I always say it’s about the lifestyle, not a moment.” Instead she believes in focusing on how she wants to live her life year round and not for a short period of time.

If it’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s that she has definitely been successful in the world of tennis from big time wins to big time endorsement deals. Is Serena on to something, or is it just a matter of personal preference. Click here to read the full story.

