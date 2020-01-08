CLOSE
Method Man & Redman, Young M.A To Headline DC’s 5th Annual National Cannabis Festival

The event will make its return to the grounds of Washington's RFK Stadium's Festival Grounds.

Summertime In The LBC

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

For the fifth year in a row, the Nation’s Capital will be covered in a familiar and peace-loving haze this coming April. The National Cannabis Festival makes its return to the RFK Stadium Festival Grounds, with Method Man, Redman, and Young M.A are set to headline the event.

Joining Tical, Funk Doc, M.A and Antibalas on the stage will be local favorites, Go-Go legends Backyard Band, reggae band The Archives, Lee, Blackwood and Graham, and DJ Farrah Flosscett.

The festival will go down on Saturday, April 18, just before the national toker’s holiday of 420. Ahead of the festival, the annual National Cannabis Policy Summit takes place on April 9 at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington,  where leaders in the movement discuss a number of policy issues, initiatives and other topics of note within the budding industry. Also worth stating that the summit is free to the public but space will be limited.

The festival, already a sprawling and amazingly vast affair, will also feature the Veterans Lounge, a low-key section of the event where former military personnel and their families can join in on the festivities. Last year, NCF handed out over 200 tickets to veterans with some coming from all over the east coast to attend, share ideas, and bring renewed energy to cannabis efforts in their respective places of residence.

There will also be a senior citizen’s lounge for seasoned cannabis advocates. The NCF is also bringing back its Ultimate Weed Wedding, a contest where a lucky couple will take the stage and exchange vows with thousands of onlookers who share their passion for cannabis.

For more information about the National Cannabis Festival, click here.

Photo: Getty

Method Man & Redman, Young M.A To Headline DC’s 5th Annual National Cannabis Festival  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

