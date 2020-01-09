CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Aretha Franklin’s Son Aims To Boycott Jennifer Hudson Biopic Of Mom

Kecalf Cunningham, the late Queen of Soul's youngest child, took to social media to blast the upcoming film.

Aretha Franklin's 72nd Birthday Celebration

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

Since the passing of the late, great Aretha Frankin in the summer of 2018, many remembered just how vital a musical artist she was across many eras. However, Franklin’s son is aiming to boycott an upcoming biopic of his mother starring Jennifer Hudson, stating the family was not interviewed or consulted.

Kecalf Cunningham, 49, wrote the following via Facebook:

THE FRANKLIN FAMILY (DOES NOT) SUPPORT THE MOVIE THAT IS IN PRODUCTION!!!!! NOR DO WE SUPPORT THE BOOK “THE QUEEN NEXT DOOR”!!!!! NEITHER ENTITY FELT THE NEED TO CONTACT THE (CORE) FAMILY ABOUT ANYTHING!!!! HOW CAN YOU MAKE A MOVIE ABOUT A PERSON AND NOT TALK TO THE PERSONS SONS OR GRANDCHILDREN ABOUT IMPORTANT INFORMATION? HOW CAN YOU PUT A PERSONS FAMILY (IMAGE) IN A BOOK AND NOT ASK PERMISSION? IF YOU ARE A “REAL” FAN OF MY MOTHERS….PLEASE DO NOT SUPPORT THIS. ASK YOURSELF….WOULD YOU WANT THIS DONE TO YOU?

Cunningham added in a side note that his mother did approve of Jennifer Hudson in the starring role but that the film’s producers are allegedly freezing the family out of decision-making processes.

The book that was mentioned in Cunningham’s Facebook post, The Queen Next Door by Linda Solomon.

The late singer’s attorney league counsel of her estate, David Bennett, says that Cunningham’s missives are, “his attempts to become the personal representative of the estate” as reported by the Detroit Free Press.

A niece of Franklin, Sabrina Owens, has been the executor of the estate but there are some impending legal issues after a trio of handwritten wills were discovered within the singer’s couch.

Photo: Getty

Aretha Franklin’s Son Aims To Boycott Jennifer Hudson Biopic Of Mom  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Urban One Honors Air Date With Ford
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 4 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 6 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close