CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Guess Who Jamie Foxx Wants to Do Stand Up Comedy Tour With??

Would You Go See These Two on Tour?

Premiere Of Showtime's 'White Famous' - Arrivals

Source: Michael Tullberg / Getty

Jamie Foxx wants to return to stand up comedy! He has plans on returning to his roots and is even planning a tour. There’s one particular comedic legend that he wants to join him on the road. Eddie Murphy!! Check out the footage of Foxx talking to Ellen DeGeneres about possibly team up with Murphy.

Watch the video below:

According to the clip, Foxx would love to collab with Murphy on a tour. It doesn’t appear that any talks have happened about such a project as of yet. Ellen asked if he would do a tour with Murphy, Jamie said, “I would. I would go on tour with Eddie, because I think it’s our time. You haven’t heard from him in a minute, and you haven’t heard from me and I got it.”

Foxx also shared what fans could expect from the tour, saying, “I want to take you on a little bit of an adventure…I’m gonna start at all of the places I started out at, meaning all the clubs like Faneuil Hall in Boston, all the clubs where I started, because I want it to be intimate.”

He may be in luck because Eddie Murphy announce a few weeks ago that he was returning to stand up. Would you grab a ticket to check out a Jamie Foxx/Eddie Murphy tour?

 

The Top 20 Comedians of ALL-TIME

1 photos Launch gallery

The Top 20 Comedians of ALL-TIME

Continue reading The Top 20 Comedians of ALL-TIME

The Top 20 Comedians of ALL-TIME

Guess Who Jamie Foxx Wants to Do Stand Up Comedy Tour With??  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Urban One Honors Air Date With Ford
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 4 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 6 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close