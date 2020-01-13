Another one bites the dust.
Sen. Cory Booker decided Monday to end his bid for the White House, making the announcement in the form of an email sent to supporters.
“Nearly one year ago, I got in the race for president because I believed to my core that the answer to the common pain Americans are feeling right now, the answer to Donald Trump’s hatred and division, is to reignite our spirit of common purpose to take on our biggest challenges and build a more just and fair country for everyone,” he said. “I’ve always believed that. I still believe that. I’m proud I never compromised my faith in these principles during this campaign to score political points or tear down others.”
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
According to NBC News, Booker shared his plans with his staff during a conference call at his campaign headquarters in Newark, NJ before making his announcement public.
With his departure, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick is now the only black candidate remaining in the 12-candidate Democratic primary.
Source: NBC News
The Latest:
- Another One: Sen. Cory Booker Drops Out Of 2020 Presidential Race
- MODEL MONDAY: Kelly Moreira Turned A Myspace Moment Into Modeling Career
- The NAACP Nominations Have Been Announced
- Regina King: Wins Big At The 25th Annual Critics Choice Awards
- Cincinnati: Trial Begins For Mother Accused Of Killing Her 4 Year Old Daughter
- 10 Painfully Awkward Moments All Of Us Can Relate To
- Oprah Winfrey Exits Russell Simmons #MeToo Doc As Executive Producer
- The Ohio State University Suspends 3 Fraternities For Multiple Violations!
- 7 Times Mary J. Blige Reminded Us That She’s The Queen Of Hip Hop Soul
- Trick Daddy Arrested On DUI & Cocaine Possession Charges
Another One: Sen. Cory Booker Drops Out Of 2020 Presidential Race was originally published on 92q.com