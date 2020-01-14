This City in Ohio Ranks #5 Of The Worst Cities For Bed Bugs!

Orkin has released its annual list of cities with the worst infestation of bed bugs. And unfortunately, for the 5th consecutive year, Columbus is one of the worst cities in the country for bed bugs!

Not only is Columbus rounding off the top 5 of the list but four other Ohio cities were also included on the list. Cincinnati is 8th on the list, Cleveland is number 11, Dayton and Toledo round off the list at 49 and 50 respectively.

Washington, D.C. Baltimore Chicago Los Angeles Columbus, OH New York Detroit Cincinnati Indianapolis Atlanta Cleveland, OH Philadelphia San Francisco Raleigh, NC Norfolk Champaign, IL Dallas Grand Rapids Pittsburgh Charlotte Richmond, VA Greenville, SC Knoxville, TN Buffalo, NY Greensboro, NC Charleston, WV Denver St. Louis Nashville Lansing Flint Miami Milwaukee Tampa Omaha Orlando Davenport, IA Houston Syracuse Boston Cedar Rapids, IA Myrtle Beach Seattle San Diego Phoenix Fort Wayne, IN Las Vegas Hartford, CT Dayton, OH Toledo, OH

The list is derived from data gathered from where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments between December 1, 2018 – November 30, 2019. The ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments.

“While bed bugs have not been found to transmit any diseases to humans, they can be an elusive threat to households,” said Chelle Hartzer, an Orkin entomologist. “They are excellent hitchhikers, and they reproduce quickly which make it nearly impossible to prevent bed bugs. Sanitation has nothing to do with where you’ll find them.”

“The key to preventing a bed bug infestation is early detection,” Hartzer said. “When one or more bed bugs enter a space, we call it an introduction. During an introduction, bed bugs probably haven’t started reproducing yet, but they could soon. Vigilance is key to stopping bed bugs before infestation levels.”

Tips To Prevent Bed Bugs:

Inspect your home for signs of bed bugs regularly. Check the places where bed bugs hide during the day, including mattress tags and seams, and behind baseboards, headboards, electrical outlets and picture frames.

Decrease clutter around your home to make it easier to spot bed bugs on your own or during professional inspections.

Inspect your residence regularly—when you move-in, after a trip, when a service worker visits or after guests stay overnight.

Examine all secondhand furniture before bringing it inside your home. This is a common way for bed bugs to be introduced into homes.

Wash and dry your bed linens often, using the hottest temperature allowed for the fabric.

Source: NBC4i

This City in Ohio Ranks #5 Of The Worst Cities For Bed Bugs! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: Breeze Posted 16 hours ago

Also On 100.3: