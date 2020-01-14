CLOSE
This City in Ohio Ranks #5 Of The Worst Cities For Bed Bugs!

Orkin has released its annual list of cities with the worst infestation of bed bugs. And unfortunately, for the 5th consecutive year, Columbus is one of the worst cities in the country for bed bugs!

Not only is Columbus rounding off the top 5 of the list but four other Ohio cities were also included on the list. Cincinnati is 8th on the list, Cleveland is number 11, Dayton and Toledo round off the list at 49 and 50 respectively.

  1. Washington, D.C.
  2. Baltimore
  3. Chicago
  4. Los Angeles
  5. Columbus, OH
  6. New York
  7. Detroit
  8. Cincinnati
  9. Indianapolis
  10. Atlanta
  11. Cleveland, OH
  12. Philadelphia
  13. San Francisco
  14. Raleigh, NC
  15. Norfolk
  16. Champaign, IL
  17. Dallas
  18. Grand Rapids
  19. Pittsburgh
  20. Charlotte
  21. Richmond, VA
  22. Greenville, SC
  23. Knoxville, TN
  24. Buffalo, NY
  25. Greensboro, NC
  26. Charleston, WV
  27. Denver
  28. St. Louis
  29. Nashville
  30. Lansing
  31. Flint
  32. Miami
  33. Milwaukee
  34. Tampa
  35. Omaha
  36. Orlando
  37. Davenport, IA
  38. Houston
  39. Syracuse
  40. Boston
  41. Cedar Rapids, IA
  42. Myrtle Beach
  43. Seattle
  44. San Diego
  45. Phoenix
  46. Fort Wayne, IN
  47. Las Vegas
  48. Hartford, CT
  49. Dayton, OH
  50. Toledo, OH

The list is derived from data gathered from where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments between December 1, 2018 – November 30, 2019. The ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments.

“While bed bugs have not been found to transmit any diseases to humans, they can be an elusive threat to households,” said Chelle Hartzer, an Orkin entomologist. “They are excellent hitchhikers, and they reproduce quickly which make it nearly impossible to prevent bed bugs. Sanitation has nothing to do with where you’ll find them.”

“The key to preventing a bed bug infestation is early detection,” Hartzer said. “When one or more bed bugs enter a space, we call it an introduction. During an introduction, bed bugs probably haven’t started reproducing yet, but they could soon. Vigilance is key to stopping bed bugs before infestation levels.”

Tips To Prevent Bed Bugs:

  • Inspect your home for signs of bed bugs regularly. Check the places where bed bugs hide during the day, including mattress tags and seams, and behind baseboards, headboards, electrical outlets and picture frames.
  • Decrease clutter around your home to make it easier to spot bed bugs on your own or during professional inspections.
  • Inspect your residence regularly—when you move-in, after a trip, when a service worker visits or after guests stay overnight.
  • Examine all secondhand furniture before bringing it inside your home. This is a common way for bed bugs to be introduced into homes.
  • Wash and dry your bed linens often, using the hottest temperature allowed for the fabric.

Source: NBC4i 

This City in Ohio Ranks #5 Of The Worst Cities For Bed Bugs!  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

