CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Ohio Teen Takes Guilty Plea In Deadly Car Chase That Killed Pedestrian

Columbus Police Car at Night

Source: Nia Noelle / Nia Noelle

A teenager who hit and killed a pedestrian during a high-speed chase in February 2019 has entered a guilty plea.

Ramadhan Muridi pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, failure to stop after an accident, failure to comply and two counts of receiving stolen property.

Muridi was driving a stolen Chevrolet Cruz at a high rate of speed when officers attempted to make a traffic stop. Muridi failed to stop after hitting spike strips and continued on when he hit 61-year-old Arthur L. Smith as he was crossing South Hamilton Road before crashing the vehicle.

Three months after the crash, Smith died from his injuries.

Muridi was driving with four other juveniles from ages 12-15 who all jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot but were apprehended a short time after.

Muridi is being tried as an adult and indicted on six counts. A second count of failure to comply was dropped.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 6.

Source: 10TV.com

Ohio Teen Takes Guilty Plea In Deadly Car Chase That Killed Pedestrian  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Urban One Honors Air Date With Ford
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 4 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 6 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close