A teenager who hit and killed a pedestrian during a high-speed chase in February 2019 has entered a guilty plea.

Ramadhan Muridi pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, failure to stop after an accident, failure to comply and two counts of receiving stolen property.

Muridi was driving a stolen Chevrolet Cruz at a high rate of speed when officers attempted to make a traffic stop. Muridi failed to stop after hitting spike strips and continued on when he hit 61-year-old Arthur L. Smith as he was crossing South Hamilton Road before crashing the vehicle.

Three months after the crash, Smith died from his injuries.

Muridi was driving with four other juveniles from ages 12-15 who all jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot but were apprehended a short time after.

Muridi is being tried as an adult and indicted on six counts. A second count of failure to comply was dropped.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 6.

Source: 10TV.com

Ohio Teen Takes Guilty Plea In Deadly Car Chase That Killed Pedestrian was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: DJ Mr. King Posted 16 hours ago

