CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

20,000 Ohioans Could Lose SNAP Benefits!!

24277771

Source: Jupiterimages / Getty

There’s a new work requirement that will take effect soon and may cause approximately 20,000 Ohioans to lose their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

Stuff The Bus 2017

Source: Radio One / Radio One

According to NBC4i.com, local food pantries feel that the new work requirement rule will result to more families being in need. Under the new rule, a county’s unemployment rate has to be more than 6 percent to continue to qualify for a waiver of the work requirement. The goal is to move more people off the benefits and into full time work. The site added that, Ross County is one of 29 counties in Ohio that will no longer be eligible to waive the food stamp work requirements for able-bodied adults.

25383229

Source: David Leahy Ltd / Getty

Secretary of Agriculture, Sonny Perdue, said, “Americans are generous people who believe it is their responsibility to help their fellow citizens when they encounter a difficult stretch. That’s the commitment behind SNAP, but, like other welfare programs, it was never intended to be a way of life.” Sharon Koch, who is Volunteer worker at The  Good Samaritan Food Pantry says some people just aren’t capable of working. “They don’t have any skills…some of them don’t have a computer and don’t have transportation to get to a computer.”

The changes are set to take effect April 1. For more info, click here.

 

20,000 Ohioans Could Lose SNAP Benefits!!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Urban One Honors Air Date With Ford
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 4 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 6 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close