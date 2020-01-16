CLOSE
Fight at Cincinnati Waffle House Goes Viral [VIDEO]

CINCINNATI:  A Waffle House in Sharonville, located at East Sharon Road, was flipping more than the normal eggs and waffle combos last Sunday morning.  At 3:20am Sharonville police were called to the restaurant by several people reporting a large fight inside between patrons and workers.

A video posted on Facebook by a user shows about 45 seconds of the wild brawl where restaurant patrons can be seen throwing several punches on the workers.  Pots, pans and utensils used for cooking were turned into weapons and more!  Watch the clip below

Waffle House, Inc. is investigating the incident, said Njeri Boss, director of Public Relations told Cincinnati.com,  “Waffle House regrets that there was an incident in our Sharonville, OH restaurant early on Sunday morning this past weekend,” she said in an email. “We are actively cooperating with the Sharonville Police Department in their investigation of this matter. Our primary concern is the safety and well-being of our Customers and Associates, and this will continue to be a priority for us.”

At the time of the incident, no arrest were made.

 

