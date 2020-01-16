CINCINNATI: A Waffle House in Sharonville, located at East Sharon Road, was flipping more than the normal eggs and waffle combos last Sunday morning. At 3:20am Sharonville police were called to the restaurant by several people reporting a large fight inside between patrons and workers.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
A video posted on Facebook by a user shows about 45 seconds of the wild brawl where restaurant patrons can be seen throwing several punches on the workers. Pots, pans and utensils used for cooking were turned into weapons and more! Watch the clip below
Waffle House, Inc. is investigating the incident, said Njeri Boss, director of Public Relations told Cincinnati.com, “Waffle House regrets that there was an incident in our Sharonville, OH restaurant early on Sunday morning this past weekend,” she said in an email. “We are actively cooperating with the Sharonville Police Department in their investigation of this matter. Our primary concern is the safety and well-being of our Customers and Associates, and this will continue to be a priority for us.”
At the time of the incident, no arrest were made.
The Latest:
- Fight at Cincinnati Waffle House Goes Viral [VIDEO]
- Gwyneth Paltrow Creates Candle “This Smells Like My Vagina”
- Top 10 U.S. Cities With Highest STD Rates!
- These Spelman Sisters Are Leading The Market With Quality CBD Products For Black Women
- Man accused of selling drugs that were mixed with his mothers remains
- Zazie Beetz Says Braids Might Be A Very Black Hairstyle, But They “Mimic” European Standards Of Beauty
- Baby Girl: 20 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About Aaliyah
- Police investigating deadly car fire Blue Ash
- 20,000 Ohioans Could Lose SNAP Benefits!!
- Tyler Perry And Crystal A. Fox Had A ‘Knock Down, Drag Out Argument’ About Hair On The Set of ‘A Fall From Grace’