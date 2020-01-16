A death investigation is underway after a person was found dead inside a car that was fully engulfed in flames Wednesday night.

Blue Ash police dispatch said crews were called to the scene around 9:29 p.m. in the 4500 block of Glendale Milford Road.

Police said crews on the scene found a car fully engulfed and, after extinguishing the flames, found a person dead inside the vehicle.

Police said witnesses reported hearing at least one explosion shortly before the fire was reported. Investigators said they are combing through evidence, interviewing potential witnesses, and following additional leads as part of the investigation.

The Blue Ash Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Section is working with the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office, the Hamilton County Fire Investigation Unit, the ATF, and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office to determine the identity of the victim and the cause of the fire.

The name of the victim and cause of death are pending.

The Blue Ash Police Department is asking witnesses or anyone with information to call 513-745-8555.

Police investigating deadly car fire Blue Ash was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com

Written By: Lincoln Ware Posted 8 hours ago

