Odell Beckham Jr. no longer facing charges for slap

Cleveland Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will most likely not face the charge of misdemeanor simple battery for slapping the buttocks of a New Orleans Superdome Officer while celebrating the LSU College Championship victory in the LSU locker room last Monday.

The attacked officer signed an affidavit stating he did not want to pursue charges against the NFL superstar. Odell Beckham is from the New Orleans area and played at LSU for his college career.

According to warrant records, the officer was telling the LSU locker room to put out cigars before being slapped.

Beckham has not been arrested and most likely the case will end according to New Orleans Police Department.