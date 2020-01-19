CLOSE
Sports
HomeSports

Odell Beckham Jr. no longer facing charges for slap

Odell Beckham Jr In Browns Uniform

Source: Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) / Odell Beckham In Browns uniform Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) 

 

 

Cleveland Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will most likely not face the charge of misdemeanor simple battery for slapping the buttocks of a New Orleans Superdome Officer while celebrating the LSU College Championship victory in the LSU locker room last Monday.

The attacked officer signed an affidavit stating he did not want to pursue charges against the NFL superstar. Odell Beckham is from the New Orleans area and played at LSU for his college career.

According to warrant records, the officer was telling the LSU locker room to put out cigars before being slapped.

Beckham has not been arrested and most likely the case will end according to New Orleans Police Department.

 

 

Odell Beckham Jr. Cut Off His Blonde Curls & The Internet Got Pregnant
10 photos
22 Photos Of Football Players With Their Sons (PHOTOS)
0 photos

celebrity news , entertainment news , odell beckham jr , Sports

Urban One Honors Air Date With Ford
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 3 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 4 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 6 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close