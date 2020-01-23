CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

#WTFasho:Texas Teen Told To Cut His Hair Or Don’t Walk On Graduation Day

This is just sad that something like this is still happening in 2020. This student should be allowed to wear his hair the way he wants.

How do you feel about this?

Should he have to cut his hair in order to graduate?

Mother Sandy Arnold says her son Deandre Arnold has always been a good student, but lately, the Barbers Hill High School senior’s hair has been a problem, one that sent him to in-school suspension.“An A-B student, he has duel credit classes that he’s taking. He’s not a problem,” Sandy Arnold said. “This is a part of who he is, our beliefs.” Via: Fox19

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

#WTFasho , cut , day , Don't , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Graduation , Hair , His , on , Or , teen , texas , TO , Told , walk

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 3 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 5 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 7 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close