WTFasho:Texas Teen Told To Cut His Hair Or Don’t Walk On Graduation Day

This is just sad that something like this is still happening in 2020. This student should be allowed to wear his hair the way he wants.

How do you feel about this?

Should he have to cut his hair in order to graduate?

Mother Sandy Arnold says her son Deandre Arnold has always been a good student, but lately, the Barbers Hill High School senior’s hair has been a problem, one that sent him to in-school suspension.“An A-B student, he has duel credit classes that he’s taking. He’s not a problem,” Sandy Arnold said. “This is a part of who he is, our beliefs.” Via: Fox19

Also On 100.3: