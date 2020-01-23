CLOSE
Kanye Asked White Actor To Play Him In Biopic

Wayment! What?

Kanye West on Kimmel

Source: ABC / abc

Ok, Kanye West is known to be an outside of the box thinker so nothing he does should surprise us anymore, right? Wrong! Kanye reportedly wants a white male actor to play him in his new biopic. He allegedly wants ‘Pineapple Express’ actor, Danny McBride.

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, Danny McBride said, “Kanye asked me to play him in a movie of his life. That was a pretty stunning phone call to get. I don’t know why he wanted me to do it. Maybe that sense of ego I’m able to portray? I have no clue.” The site added that He even flew to his home and watched his seven-year-old son play Fortnite!

Watch McBride talk about his encounter with Kanye on Jimmy Kimmel below:

It doesn’t look like this may happen though, McBride just renewed his contract for his HBO show “The Righteous Gemstones.” McBride said: “That was a pretty incredible day. Maybe someday we’ll make the film. Who knows?”

Wow! Would you watch a Kanye biopic if a white actor played the role?

Kanye Asked White Actor To Play Him In Biopic  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

