Why Did R. Kelly Marry Aaliyah?

2000 Teen Choice Awards

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Witnesses are talking to the feds, and there is a new court filing out that explains the alleged reason that R. Kelly married his protege’ Aaliyah in 1994. The reason most likely will not shock you.

R. Kelly Mugshot

Source: Cook County Department of Corrections / Cook County Department of Corrections

According to the ChicagoSunTimes.com, witnesses told federal prosecutors that R. Kelly married Aaliyah to avoid criminal charges and to keep her from testifying against him. Aaliyah and R. Kelly married in 1994, when Kelly was 27 and Aaliyah was only 15. The marriage was annulled in 1995.

The feds are also accusing Kells of managing to smuggle in a letter last year and they claim that he used an “unmonitored line” to make an unrecorded phone call, which is against the rules. Prosecutors feel that’s reason enough to argue that Kelly and his lawyers should not be allowed to learn the identities of two of the alleged victims in the case he faces in Brooklyn. If given the opportunity, the feds feel Kells will try to influence a potential witness.

For more details, click here.

Why Did R. Kelly Marry Aaliyah?

