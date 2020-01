After throwing Gabrielle Union under the bus. Terry Cruz says he only has to please 1 woman and that’s his wife. All of this is coming from the discrimination against Gabrielle Union.

Via LoveBScott

After catching major heat for defending ‘America’s Got Talent’ and simultaneously throwing Gabrielle Union under the bus in the process, Terry took to Twitter to basically tell everyone he doesn’t care.

He says that he only has to please one woman — and that’s his wife, Rebecca.

