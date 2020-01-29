CLOSE
PETA Says You’re Walking Your Dog Wrong!!

Who knew that there was a certain way you should be walking your dog and that you may have possibly been doing it wrong all of these years? Peta knew, and they want you to know how to properly take your pooch out for his daily excursions.

According to Fox.com,  PETA founder and president Ingrid Newkirk says pet owners are most likely rushing their pooches when walking them. She explains, “It’s their walk, you know? That’s a very special occasion for a dog, to be outside and to smell and to look. They don’t want to be stuck in a room all day with their legs crossed, hoping to go outside. It’s more than a bathroom break, it’s an excursion.”

Newkirk added that you should allow your dog to sniff as much as it wants, you shouldn’t drag the animal along, and let the dog lead the way. She also advises dog walkers to stay off their phones and be present with their pet during the walk, and also to get their pet a harness, rather than a collar.

Will you walk your dog differently now?

Photos
