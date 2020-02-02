CLOSE
Black History Month
The Cincinnati Chamber is making Black History?!

Some believe that there has been a narrative that suggests African American leaders can’t thrive in Cincinnati, but others are fighting to change this. Last year the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber introduced The We Are Making Black History campaign. This campaign honors African Americans in different segments of the community, whom you may or may not know, during Black History Month.

Danielle Wilson, the Vice President of Marketing and Communications said, “Far too often the accomplishments of African Americans remain invisible to our community and replaced with negative imagery. The ‘We Are Making Black History’ series celebrates the contributions of black leadership and it’s impact on the Cincinnati region.” To see the honorees of 2020 and for the full story click here

