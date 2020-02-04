Man arrested for the murder of pregnant woman

A man has been arrested for the murder of Dominque Lee.

Christopher Goss, 22, is in police custody for the murder of 28-year-old Dominque Lee, who was eight months pregnant when she died. The baby survived.

The shooting took place on Sunday afternoon in Walnut Hills.

A pregnant Lee was rushed to The Christ Hospital sending Christ Hospital into lockdown, where she later died while doctors were able to save the baby.

It is believed that the shooter was aiming for the man that the young mother was with but missed and hit her.

Dominque Lee leaves behind her newborn and 3- year-old daughter.

(Source)

Written By: Raven Nevar Posted 4 hours ago

