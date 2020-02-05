CLOSE
Local veteran invited to White House for State of the Union

Tony Rankin, a U.S. veteran who found himself homeless in Tennessee after returning from a tour of duty, now lives and works in Cincinnati and has been given an unexpected opportunity to share his story of redemption with the world.

Rankin was invited to the White House to meet President Donald Trump and to share his story ahead of Tuesday night’s State of the Union Address.

He said his success is thanks to a company that took a chance on him, and on others in similar situations.

Rankin spent time in and out of jail and said he was at rock bottom after his release from prison.

“I had been to so many interviews and job sites trying to get a job, but once they found out that I was not only homeless, a vet, and also I had been in the penal system, I’m an ex-felon, it’s hard to get a job,” said Rankin.

He struggled to find work, struggled with homelessness, and struggled with his personal relationships after returning from his tour in Afghanistan. He said his PTSD had gotten the best of him.

