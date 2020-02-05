Local veteran invited to White House for State of the Union

“I lost my wife and my family,” he said. “I was homeless and out on these streets. I was on drugs, and I just couldn’t seem to pull myself out of that rut.”

But R-Investments, a Cincinnati real-estate investment company, took a chance on him, and now he’s working to help renovate Studio One, a large apartment building getting its own second chance in Walnut Hills.

“Not only did they just give me the job,” he said. “I was ashamed and embarrassed to tell them that I was homeless and living in my car, but somehow they knew, and the next morning when I came to work, they had got me a hotel room for I know at least two months.”

Rankin has been working with the company, and now lives in a federal opportunity zone. He said he hopes his story inspires other companies to think twice when they meet someone like him.

Byron Gordy, one of Rankin’s co-workers, said he believes Rankin’s story is an inspiration and an example of what can happen when a company cares about its employees.

“It’s a big thing, but it’s only a small glimpse of what they are doing,” said Gordy. “Not only do they build tiny homes for veterans, but they also employ 15 women from the (local) homeless shelter. We give felons a second chance and opportunity for employment. It’s just so much that they are doing.”

Rankin said he’s grateful for the opportunities he’s been offered, and for the chance to share his experience at the State of the Union Address. He said he wants to help represent others struggling with homelessness and other issues, in search of a chance to better themselves.

“This is not about me,” he said. “I just want to represent those guys that are out there and homeless. The veterans and all the people that get out of the penal institution. We all need a second chance.”

