CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

WATCH:: Two Ohio Students Injured After School Bus Flips!!

 

A parent’s worst nightmare was unfortunately a very real reality for some Ohio parents. On Monday, a Western Brown School District bus flipped onto its side near Hamersville, Ohio.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol officers, the school bus was driven by a substitute driver at the time of the accident with 13 students on board. The bus veered off the right side of a narrow road into a ditch line. The bus ended up hitting a ditch and overturned onto its right side.

A concerned parent heard the emergency sirens nearby her home and she worried for her daughter’s safety. “I started hearing a lot of sirens and stuff, so I thought maybe there was a wreck around the road,” said Stacie Halcomb. “My mom suggested I call dispatch and make sure the bus wasn’t involved, and that’s when they notified us that it was the bus.”

Stacie rushed to the scene and immediately saw the bus on its side and ran closer in search of her daughter. She found 6-year-old Savannah Halcomb, unharmed from the crash but shaken up and vividly remembering the scary incident.

“I felt it rolling and going super fast,” Savannah said. “Two people were crying.”

Two students were injured in the accident and taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, while others were unharmed but definitely shook up from the incident. They all were released to their parents on scene.

OSHP reports, the bus driver was not injured.

Source: NBC4i 

WATCH:: Two Ohio Students Injured After School Bus Flips!!  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 weeks ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 3 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 5 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 7 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close