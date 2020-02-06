CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Mega Millions $1 Million Ticket Sold In Sidney, Ohio

Record Powerball Jackpot

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

There’s a millionaire walking around in Ohio and may not know it just yet.

A Mega Millions ticket sold at a Speedway gas station in Sidney, Ohio hit $1 million in Tuesday night’s drawing according to The Ohio Lottery.

The winning numbers in the drawing were: 32-48-50-51-64+10, MP=2

The auto-pick ticket hit five numbers, missing out on the jackpot by only the Mega Ball.

Sidney, located near I-75 between Dayton and Lima, was one of three other areas across the country with winners.

Two other $1 million winners won big in California and Louisiana.

The grand prize estimated at $187 million takes place Friday at 11 p.m.

 

 

Mega Millions $1 Million Ticket Sold In Sidney, Ohio  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 weeks ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 3 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 5 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 7 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close