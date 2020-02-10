CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Lori Harvey Outsmarts Car Jackers!!

Lori Diddy Justin

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

 

Lori Harvey is a lucky and smart girl. She managed to save her 2020 Rolls Royce truck from the jack boys all by just walking away. Lori was in the parking garage of an ATL apartment building when she went to place some bags in her trunk and that’s when it all went down.

Check out the video below:

 

According to TMZ,  Lori started to tussle with the carjacker and he pushed her away. Before being pushed, she quickly grabbed the key fob to her car and casually strolled away. Another man pulled up in a getaway car, hopped out and grabbed her red duffle bag then both thieves fled the scene. The good thing is, she was not harmed  and the duffle bag only had clothes inside.

boohoo Block Party Featuring Zendaya

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN

Cops say they will check surveillance footage to determine whether or not she was followed from there to the apartment complex.

Lori Harvey Is Having A Hot Girl Summer With Diddy (Of All People)

15 photos Launch gallery

Lori Harvey Is Having A Hot Girl Summer With Diddy (Of All People)

Continue reading Lori Harvey Is Having A Hot Girl Summer With Diddy (Of All People)

Lori Harvey Is Having A Hot Girl Summer With Diddy (Of All People)

[caption id="attachment_3053865" align="alignleft" width="973"] Source: Leon Bennett/ Tony Barson / Getty[/caption] We all know that Lori Harvey plays the field (like a man) and next up on her dating chopping block may be Sean “Diddy” Combs. According to The Daily Mail, the 49-year-old mogul was recently spotted with Steve Harvey’s 22-year-old stepdaughter in New York City wearing coordinating outfits. https://www.instagram.com/p/B0V6Z6_BcZZ/   In addition, the couple were also (sort of) spotted together last week: https://www.instagram.com/p/B0Ee0F4pCUc/   The rumors of these two have been swirling for a minute with folks catching Lori last month at a Ciroc Party in Hollywood with a large diamond ring. But she was quick to let everyone know that she was not engaged. “I’m not engaged. Stop believing everything y’all read on a blog,” she wrote on an Instagram story. Clearly the second these new pics of the couple surfaced, Black Twitter had a lot to say from hailing her for having the best hot girl summer ever to reminding folks that used to date Diddy’s younger son Justin to calling out the fact that Diddy is almost 30 years old than Lori. Take a look at all this hilariousness:

Lori Harvey Outsmarts Car Jackers!!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 weeks ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 3 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 5 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 7 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close