Suspicious DoorDash delivery caught on Ring

A video caught by a Ring doorbell shows a group of people who showed up to a woman’s home with a DoorDash delivery but, she never ordered food.

On Friday night, a woman approaches the door and say’s she has a DoorDash delivery without a DoorDash bag. The homeowner explains that she didn’t order anything. The woman turns and returns to her car, but she did not return alone.

Local 12 reporters took the video to the police. After reviewing the footage, the officer said it was concerning. Because of the people hiding in the bushes, and their behavior doesn’t look like a prank.

The incident happened in Roselawn. And the homeowner is remaining anonymous.

Once the incident happened, the homeowner shared the information with her neighbors, and one of them said the same thing happened to them.

The homeowner told Local 12 that the Ring doorbell is a lifesaver.

Written By: Raven Nevar Posted 4 hours ago

