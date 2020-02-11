CLOSE
The Russ Parr Morning Show
Will Packer Talks About New Film ‘The Photograph’

Will Packer has a new film that would be perfect for your Valentine’s Day date night! The Photograph hits theaters on Friday and Alfredas says it’s a movie “about love.” She got a chance to see it early and absolutely loved it. It’s an all black cast starring Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield, but she says it’s not a “Black movie,” it’s a romance film, anyone could have played the characters and told this love story.

Russ jokes that he’s glad Packer doesn’t cast himself in his own films like other producers and Packer explains that he’s a “behind the scenes person,” and more importantly “not an actor.” He wouldn’t take the opportunity to play a role away from an actor to be in his own film. Packer believes that this movie is what the world needs right now, “we need to love people” he says.

Will Packer Talks About New Film ‘The Photograph’  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

