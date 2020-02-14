When famed photographer Christina Eames dies unexpectedly, she leaves her estranged daughter, Mae, hurt, angry and full of questions. When Mae finds a photograph tucked away in a safe-deposit box, she soon finds herself delving into her mother’s early life — an investigation that leads to an unexpected romance with a rising journalist.
Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram
Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show On Facebook Too!
Alfredas Movie Review: ‘The Photograph’ [WATCH] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
Also On 100.3: