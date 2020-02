One United bank released a Harriet Tubman debit card and people went in on social media… On the card, it’s a woman that’s supposed to be Harriet Tubman but she looks a little weird and she’s doing the Wakanda salute. I understand the gesture but Ummm no try again, please. What The Fasho!

Via LoveBScott

The company launched a new limited-edition Harriet Tubman Visa Debit Card as “a symbol of Black empowerment.”

