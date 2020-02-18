CLOSE
Multiple employees fired after man takes bath in Wendy’s kitchen sink

Several employees at a Wendy’s location in Michigan are fired after the restaurant came under fire for an online video of a young man submerged in one of the kitchen sinks.

The TikTok video, later posted to a community Facebook page, was taken at Wendy’s in Greenville, Michigan. It shows a shirtless man in a soapy sink inside the restaurant’s kitchen. Another person in uniform throws something in the sink and yells, “Wash yourself.”

The video shows a shirtless man in a soapy sink inside the Greenville, Michigan, restaurant’s kitchen. Another person in uniform throws something in the sink and yells, “Wash yourself.”

The footage left some customers with a bad taste in their mouths.

“My first date with my daughter’s mother was at that Wendy’s. Do you actually think I will ever go back there?” said customer John Michael Molinares. “They should be held accountable.”

In a Wednesday statement, franchise owner Team Schostak Family Restaurants called the incident “completely unacceptable” and said everyone involved was fired right away.

It’s unclear if the young man seen in the sink was an employee.

“I brought someone here last week to eat, so I laughed at it and thought it was pretty nasty, all at the same time,” said customer Michael Guerra.

The restaurant is now thoroughly sanitized since the incident. The health department visited to evaluate the location, and no violations were reported.

