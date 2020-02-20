CLOSE
Man arrested in connection with Roselawn triple shooting

Police arrested a man Thursday in connection with a shooting in Roselawn that hospitalized two adults and a 13-year-old girl, according to court documents.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 7600 block of Reading Road. Officers found two adults and one teen shot near Valley Shopping Center.

The suspect, seen on surveillance footage from a surrounding business, stood over one of the victims as he shot him multiple times before shooting another man, court documents said.

The suspect shot a 13-year-old girl in the back as she ran back toward her dance class, according to the criminal complaint.

Captain Doug Snider, with the Cincinnati Police Department, said all three victims were transported from the scene with non-life threatening injuries. One was taken to an intensive care unit, but all three people are expected to survive.

Police arrested Tony Tate, 53 of Golf Manor, and charged him with three counts of felonious assault and having a weapon while under disability.

Tate is currently being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $525,000 bond.

Man arrested in connection with Roselawn triple shooting  was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com

