Black Music Month
Solange wins the Lena Horne award for social impact

Seen Around Lincoln Center - Day 4 - Spring 2012 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

Source: John Parra / Getty 

 

On Friday 2/28/2020 in New York, Solange accepted the first ever Town Hall’s inaugural Lena Horne Prize for Artists Creating Social Impact.

Her mother Tina Knowles shared many stories of her social impact including songs of hers that she favored such as ‘Where Do We Go?’ it deals with the gentrifying of neighborhoods. She also shared her earliest years of giving back to the communities.

Lena Horne’s daughter (Gail Lumet Buckley), granddaughter (Jenny Lumet) and great grandson (Jake Cannavale) were also in attendance.

Solange tearfully accepted the award and gifted her $100,000 prize to the Project Row Houses, a Houston-based non-profit foundation dedicated to “empowering and enriching communities through engagement, art and direct action.”

 

Solange Knowles

