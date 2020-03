Jhené Aiko returns with her new album ‘Chilombo’.

Her new sound is explosive. I was surprised the album had 20 songs, but it included her singles: “Triggered (Freestyle),” “None of Your Concern,” and “PU$$Y Fairy (OTW).

Listen for the album yourself:

What are your thoughts on the album?

