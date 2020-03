With all of the worry about the Coronavirus, Here’s how to make your own hand sanitizer if your favorite store is out!

Ingredients:

Alcohol (at least 91%)

Aloe Vera Gel

Essential Oils

Instructions:

Fill small bottle 1/4 full with the alcohol

Fill remaining bottle with Aloe Vera Gel

Add essential oil drops

Mix well

remember the best defense Is to wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 secs!