Bootleg Movie Review: ‘The Way Back’

It’s officially March which means college basketball March Madness is here! But, Oleebo points out that there is madness in other places too. Like the movie called ” The Way Back.” staring Ben Affleck . It’s about a widowed, former basketball all-star who attempts to comeback by becoming the coach his high school basketball team. Oleebo says that this movie is like “Coach Carter,” because it has zero suspense.

Bootleg Movie Review: 'The Way Back'

