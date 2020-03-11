CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Report: NCAA Tournament Will Be Played Without Fans In Attendance

The year’s NCAA Tournament–men’s and women’s–will still be held. However, the tournament will be closed to fans in accordance to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. Only “essential staff and limited family” will be allowed to attend the games.

“This decision is in the best interest of the public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans, and most importantly, our student athletes,” said Emmert. “We recognize the opportunity to compete in an NCAA national championship is an experience of a lifetime for the students and their families.”

March Madness will kick off next Tuesday, March 17, with a First Four game in Dayton, Ohio. TruTv will have the coverage beginning at 6 p.m. EST.

RELATED: Ivy League Cancels Conference Tournaments Due to Coronavirus

RELATED: Report: Warriors-Nets Game Closed to Fans

 

Report: NCAA Tournament Will Be Played Without Fans In Attendance  was originally published on theteam980.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 4 days ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 4 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 8 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close