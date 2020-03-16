CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Kentucky confirms first COVID-19 related death

Kentucky governor, Andy Beshear, confirms the state’s first COVID-19 death, Monday.

A 66-year-old Bourbon County man has passed away due to the virus along with other complications.

Local 12 reports that Kentucky has 21 confirmed cases in the state.

Like many states, including Cincinnati, Kentucky has required all restaurants and bars to close to in-person traffic. Drive-thrus and deliveries are still up and running.

These orders will take effect Monday, March 16th at 5 P.M.

Kentucky is considering closing local daycare centers. The state has given those centers 72 hours to get their plans together in case they are shut down.

The state has also waived the waiting period unemployment during this time.

(Source)

Kentucky confirms first COVID-19 related death  was originally published on wiznation.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 1 week ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 8 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close