CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

King of the Charts: Drake Breaks the Record For Most Billboard Hot 100 Records Ever

When Drake said, last name ever, first name greatest, he meant that. Drake has officially broken the record of the most Billboard Hot 100 entries making history.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Thanks to the newest single “Oprah’s Bank Account” with Da Baby and Lil’ Yachty, it has made it his 208th entry.  Surpassing the Glee Cast, he began his chart-climbing journey since entering in 2009 with his debut single “Best I Ever Had” according to Billboard.

Spending 431 consecutive weeks, he has passed his peers like Lil’ Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Kanye West, and Jay-Z.

Most Hot 100 Entries All-Time

208, Drake

207, Glee Cast

168, Lil Wayne

109, Elvis Presley

108, Nicki Minaj

107, Kanye West

100, Jay-Z

99, Chris Brown

97, Taylor Swift

93, Future

91, James Brown

88, Eminem

80, Justin Bieber

75, Ray Charles

73, Aretha Franklin

71, The Beatles

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Drake Is Making “Album Mode” Look Fine AF

7 photos Launch gallery

Drake Is Making “Album Mode” Look Fine AF

Continue reading Drake Is Making “Album Mode” Look Fine AF

Drake Is Making “Album Mode” Look Fine AF

[caption id="attachment_3717885" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Isaiah Trickey / Getty[/caption] If this is “Album Mode” then sign me up! Fresh off an NBA Championship, Rapper, and Toronto Raptors Global Ambassador Drake announced that he is in “Album Mode” in the most Drizzy way. In a  series of photos by Jamil GS, Drake is pictured with his homies or on the golf course. You can also find him with a glass of wine, in the pool or on the phone with a painting of Beyonce in the background.  Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). We are not going to worry about that Jay-Z would say about that painting. What we will look at is the greatness that is Champagne Papi! Check out the pics below and swipe through them as well.

King of the Charts: Drake Breaks the Record For Most Billboard Hot 100 Records Ever  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 1 week ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 8 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close