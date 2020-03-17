You Betta Order Online! Sephora Temporarily Closes All U.S. Stores Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

As beauty brands and stores are in full COVID-19 mode, Sephora has made an official decision to temporarily close down its North American stores.

According to a company statement, all of its U.S. and Canadian stores will shut down at 5 P.M. (EST) on March 17 until April 3. In addition, the company’s corporate staff will be working from home.

“We have always taken our responsibility to protect the well-being of our people and community seriously. It was with that responsibility in mind that we made this decision,” said the company’s CEO Jean-André Rougeot.

“We also recognize that we are in a position to support the collective fight against COVID-19,” she continued, adding, “Following guidance from public health authorities, we understand that practicing social distancing and reducing dense public gatherings as much as possible is critically important at this time. This is truly a global effort that requires all of our participation.”

Most importantly, their employees are still being paid!

“All store employees will continue to receive their base pay for scheduled shifts for the duration of this closure. In addition, health and wellness benefits for employees who are currently enrolled will continue. And all distribution center employees will receive the same considerations should we experience any unplanned disruptions in one of our centers.”

Now that is how you take care of your workers!

In the meantime, folks aren’t mad about this shutdown:

sephora just closed their stores so now we gonna be stuck at home AND ugly we love to see it pic.twitter.com/K8HQKxMwdB — Scotty⁷ 🌵 (@bangtanscotty) March 17, 2020

Sephora is closing its stores until April 3rd, paying all employees for their scheduled shifts during that time and providing free shipping to all customers…Now I don’t feel even slightly guilty for giving them 95% of my disposable income because this is how you do business 👏🏻 — TalkThirtyToMe™ (@TalkThirty) March 17, 2020

Sephora employees are still being paid AMEN. At least somebody cares about their employees financial wellbeing pic.twitter.com/FilwDqmPaS — STEM + SKIN ™ (@_Starsabreep) March 17, 2020

Now self-quarantine or not, if you really need that Fenty Full Frontal Mascara, Pat McGrath Skin Fetish Foundation or your favorite Korean skincare sheet mask, you won’t have to go without. Sephora is offering free shipping from now until April 3 when you order online.

No word on whether Ulta plans to follow Sephora’s lead and shut down their stores too.

Read Sephora’s statement in its entirety here.

